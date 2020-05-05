Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,211.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.