Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.