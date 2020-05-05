Friendz Price Down 13.5% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $583,389.49 and approximately $69,530.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

