FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 167.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.38% of FTI Consulting worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $144.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

