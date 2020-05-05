FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $3.17 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $302.28 million and $2.46 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00035149 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03763688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008566 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.