FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,167,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

