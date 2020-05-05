Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million.

Shares of FLGT traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,014. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,311.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.