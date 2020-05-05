FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.