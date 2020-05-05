FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE:MCO opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.