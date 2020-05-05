FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.