FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

NYSE ECL opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.57. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 47,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.