FY2020 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut by Analyst

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

