FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$89.69 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd bought 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares in the company, valued at C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,556,871. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

