FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

