FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Cut by KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

