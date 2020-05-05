FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,335,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,650,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

