FY2023 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

