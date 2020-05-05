G.Research Comments on Allergan plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allergan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.10. G.Research also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allergan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Allergan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

