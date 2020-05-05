GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitBay, Coinrail and Livecoin. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $16,633.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00520401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005815 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, BitBay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

