GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,309,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GATX by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GATX by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GATX opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

