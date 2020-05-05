Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 4,242 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. 1,625,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

