Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after purchasing an additional 613,557 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 781,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

