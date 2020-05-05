Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 827.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

