Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,109 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 5,411,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

