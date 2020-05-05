Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 432,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,467. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

