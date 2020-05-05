Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 1,530,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.