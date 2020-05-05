General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nuance Communications worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,334. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

