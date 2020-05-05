General American Investors Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,318 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYCB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 2,863,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.