General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Booking by 105.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $4,609,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Booking by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

BKNG traded down $20.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.20. The company had a trading volume of 425,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,353.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,781.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

