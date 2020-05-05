General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 5.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $42,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. 1,531,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.