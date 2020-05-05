General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 7,016 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

