General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

