General Moly’s (GMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

GMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 317,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,342. General Moly has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

