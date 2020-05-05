General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.43% of General Motors worth $127,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $524,865,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 17,788,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,804,883. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.