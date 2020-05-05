Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $180,742.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00009453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Ovis and Kucoin. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

