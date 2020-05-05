Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Gentex worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $363,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

