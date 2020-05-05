Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.25.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.99 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.11. The company had a trading volume of 977,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

