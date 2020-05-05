Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,416 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70.

On Monday, April 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00.

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

GILD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. 14,889,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

