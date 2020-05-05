Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cfra raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

