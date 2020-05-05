Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 688.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,807 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 325,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. 4,047,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

