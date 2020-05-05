GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,550.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,679.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last three months, insiders bought 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

