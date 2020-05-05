Global Medical REIT (GMRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) recently:

5/2/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

5/1/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

4/20/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

4/10/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/10/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,650,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 336,566 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

