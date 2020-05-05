Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 259,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Sigma Planning boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning now owns 369,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

