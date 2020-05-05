Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.