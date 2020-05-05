GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,475.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $172,864.56 and $4,475.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.