GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. GoldMint has a market cap of $816,550.38 and approximately $5,718.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

