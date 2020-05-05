Graphcoin (GRPH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00310231 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00418555 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007348 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

