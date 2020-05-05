Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 237,332 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,332 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 12,698,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,154,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

