Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 25,312 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 7,779,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,003. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

