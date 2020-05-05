Gratus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 521,757 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 521,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,000. Virtu Financial makes up 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 211,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

VIRT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

